Paige Spiranac came clean to Kay Adams about the viral Trevor Lawrence comparison. Adams brought up the fact that the golf star has said that she has no use of what other people say, yet she seemed genuinely perturbed by the comparison to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The interviewer asked,

"You're saying that you're not gonna change for anybody. But you did change something Paige. Because you were compared to Trevor Lawrence. Somebody said you look like Trevor Lawrence and you said you cannot unsee it. I mean, I don't see it, but you do."

Paige Spiranac came clean as to what was really happening. She was about to film a content where she could not get her hair to look the way it wanted. So, she ended up wearing a headband. Unfortunately, that set of the Trevor Lawrence comparisons. As a savvy social media user, she knew that she had to get ahead of that and define the terms of engagement.

"What's happening is bad hair day. Hair's a little greasy and I didn't know what I was gonna do with it and I had to film some content. I see all these cute girls wearing headbands and I was like, 'I'm gonna do that'. I put that on, first comment was, 'You look like Trevor Lawrence. My life has forever changed'. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, I look like Trevor Lawrence. I gotta get ahead of this."

Paige Sprianac confirmed she was game about the whole thing and wanted to laugh along with her fans instead of feeling bad that they were poking fun at her. She continued,

"People loved it, and that's the thing, you gotta have fun with social media. And I always say, I'm the biggest troll of myself. I will always make fun of myself. I try to not take myself too seriously. I think that's reflected all across my social media. But yeah, this one stung just a little bit."

Will Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars be the next AFC team Paige Spiranac supports?

After the comparison to Trevor Lawrence, the big question is whether Paige Spiranac will go the whole hog and don a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey? She has previously said that she supports the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

But when the opportunity arose for influence on social media for Super Bowl promotions, she donned the Philadelphia Eagles brand. Now, due to all the comparisons with the Jaguars quarterback, there is a golden opportunity for Paige Spiranace to make Jacksonville her next team. We can almost smell a collaboration with Trevor Lawrence.