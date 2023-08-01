Kyler Murray may have signed his contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals last season, but it's still being talked about. Social media personality Paige Spiranac is now even talking about it. She posted a video on Twitter saying it was a slow week to talk about golf, so she turned her attention towards the NFL.

Spiranac noted that there were a few headlines that were a must-see. Of course, Aaron Rodgers is a topic that everyone was talking about. She also mentioned Joe Burrow's injury and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback situation.

The social media personality then said that everyone is also talking about the Arizona Cardinals and their quarterback.

"Kyler Murray? Most people are talking about Kyler Murray's future with the Cardinals and they should. $160 million guaranteed. He's hot and cold. And that weird contract clause that he has to actually study and work on this. What is it going to look like this year for Kyler Murray?"

When the quarterback signed the contract extension last season, that 'studying clause' was highly publicized. Many were doubting whether the young quarterback was putting in the work to study the playbook. Considering that, perhaps the team felt it was necessary to put that in the contract.

It was reported shortly after, though, that the clause had been removed from the contract extension.

Will QB Kyler Murray be ready to play Week 1?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 last season against the New England Patriots. The quarterback was running on his own and didn't make contact with anyone else when he suffered the ACL tear.

He missed the rest of the season with the Arizona Cardinals and prepared to rehabilitate for 2023. As training camp gets underway, fans are anticipating his return to the field. The 25-year-old is apparently in no rush to expedite his recovery, as he was quoted as saying by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

"Obviously, me being the competitor I am, do I want to miss any time? It's not on my mind, but we're not even in August yet. So, I'm taking it one day at a time."

The Cardinals currently have Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Clayton Tune as the other quarterbacks on the roster.