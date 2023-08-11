Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback who's found success on the football field and on the golf course. The four-time NFL MVP finished in eighth place at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe last month.

Former professional golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac appeared on Kay Adams' show "Up & Adams" recently. Adams asked Spiranac on who should be in the next "The Match" golf matchup.

The social media personality responded that the format should be changed to a Battle of the Sexes competition:

"It's gonna be a bit of a hot take, but I'm sick of seeing NFL players and NBA players. I wanna see some women competing. Why don't we do a little combination where we have some LPGA pros? Give me some Jessica Korda. Give me Nelly Korda.

"It's mind-blowing. How straight they hit it, how far they hit it. How many putts they make. They would absolutely embarrass the boys."

Spiranac added:

"And you can throw in a Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers. But I think that this Battle of the Sexes where you do a combined team, that is what I wanna see. And I think people would be blown away by how good these girls are on the LPGA Tour."

The New York Jets star competed in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, winning with teammate Ben Silverman.

This offseason, at the aforementioned Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament, Aaron Rodgers was swamped with fans in attendance and even signed a pregnant woman's stomach.

The Jets QB at the celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July

The 39-year-old spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. He is the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 475 and second to Hall of Famer Brett Favre in passing yards.

Has Aaron Rodgers played in 'The Match'?

Rodgers competed in the event alongside then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The duo defeated fellow signal-callers Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen last year at The Wynn Golf Club in Nevada.

The Super Bowl winner played in the event with Bryson DeChambeau against golfer Phil Mickelson and Brady in 2021. Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau won the event at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Paradise, Nevada.

However, we'll have to see if Rodgers would compete in a Battle of the Sexes matchup as Spiranac suggested.