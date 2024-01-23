Dan Morgan is the new General Manager for the Panthers and their fans are not happy about it! We are yet to know who is the best team in the NFL this season, but Carolina was easily the worst, in multiple ways.

They finished with a 2-15 record which was easily the worst in the league. While normally that would have fetched the top selection in the NFL Draft, they did not get that either as that pick is with the Bears.

The Panthers had exchanged that spot last year Chicago when they had traded up to draft quarterback Bryce Young. That the former Alabama player has struggled while second pick C.J. Stroud set multiple rookie quarterback records while guiding the Houston Texans to the Divisional round of the playoffs has not helped.

In every way, the organization is a mess. That debacle led to the departure of head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and former general manager Scott Fitterer was dismissed at its conclusion. Carolina supporters had hoped that it would signal a change in direction for the team.

Instead, by promoting Dan Morgan, they have chosen continuity in that crucial role. He was the assistant to Fitterer; yet, he has been promoted to the top job now. The rationale Panthers gave is his experience as a scout working with Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl winning team and the currently consistent contenders Buffalo Bills. However, that did not sit well with the fanbase who were furious.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the move. They accused the franchise of lacking ambition and sounded despondent about the upcoming season. Here is a collection of their reactions on the platform.

Dan Morgan hire criticized as the Panthers reportedly passed up on outside candidates

What was particularly galling for the Carolina fans is that Dan Morgan was not the only one in contention for the job. Apparently, assistant general managers of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants were also intervewed for this job. Given how good Howie Roseman has been generally in drafting, irrespective of them stumbling this season towards the home stretch, one would have hoped an outside candidate would have brought more professionalism.

But there are rumors that Dan Morgan's promotion was forced because external applicants were not too keen on the job. It has previously been reported that Bryce Young was selected over C.J. Stroud despite former head coach Frank Reich's preference because owner David Tepper overruled him.

It might be that Dan Morgan was the only one willing to work in such an environment.