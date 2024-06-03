“Bring back real grass”: Panthers fans make demands as owner David Tepper proposes $800,000,000 upgrades at Bank of America Stadium

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bring back real grass”: Panthers fans make demands as owner David Tepper proposes $800,000,000 upgrades at Bank of America Stadium

“Bring back real grass”: Panthers fans make demands as owner David Tepper proposes $800,000,000 upgrades at Bank of America Stadium

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 03, 2024 18:48 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
David Tepper proposes $800,000,000 worth of upgrades at Bank of America Stadium

David Tepper's Carolina Panthers dug a hole in 2023 in the win column, but the franchise is taking steps to rejuvenate the fandom with a proposed renovation coming to Bank of America Stadium. However, the reaction was mixed.

also-read-trending Trending

Some fans wanted more for the players on the field, but others were happy about the upcoming changes. Here's a taste of what was said in response to Monday's announcement:

"Bring back real grass then we talking," one said.
"All that but still no natural grass," another said.
"What about real grass on game days," another asked.

While some fans of David Tepper and Bryce Young's Carolina Panthers wanted more from the announcement, others were excited.

"This is honestly better than building a whole new stadium," one declared.
"I won’t lie. It made me feel something I haven’t felt for awhile," one fan said.
"It’s been time for stadium upgrades. Really excited that it’s not just a new stadium. Can’t wait to see it come to life," one fan expressed.

Of course, until David Tepper's proposed project is completed, one can only imagine whether the changes will present an upgrade across the board, a net upgrade, or perhaps even a net downgrade. One of the biggest problems with the proposed renovation would be its price tag.

According to Front Office Sports, the renovation could cost as much as $800 million. Of the $800 million, $650 million would be supplied by public funding, which can usually be traced back to taxes.

How many NFL stadiums use real grass instead of turf? Exploring fans' request to David Tepper

NFL field at Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
NFL field at Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

Turf vs natural grass remains a sticking point in David Tepper's NFL zeitgeist. The conversation has run hot since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on a turf field at the start of the 2023 season, but players have long complained about running on the artificial surface.

David Tepper's team has not been the first to receive calls for change. While some teams have been reluctant to change the surfaces, natural grass is not an extinct species in the NFL.

Currently, according to ESPN, 15 of the 30 stadiums use natural grass (the New York Giants and Jets share a stadium and the Rams and Chargers share one as well).

However, fans and players appear largely united in wanting a return to old-fashioned natural green grass. The data also appears to somewhat back the calls for a change as well.

According to a study mentioned in an article on ESPN on February 2nd, artificial turf resulted in six to eight more injuries over the course of the 2023 17-week season.

As such, there appears to be at least a small statistical benefit to swapping grasses in 15 of the stadiums in the NFL. However, with seemingly no league-wide initiative to replace fields in every stadium, the study appears to have fallen on deaf ears thus far.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी