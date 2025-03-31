Panthers HC Dave Canales considered trading for $132,000,000 WR

The Carolina Panthers seriously considered trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf before the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately struck a deal for him. Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed the news during an interview with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Monday.

Of course, the Steelers ended up trading for Metcalf and signing him to a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

"DK, we had the conversations," Canales said. "You know, there were some interesting conversations that came up over the last couple of weeks. You know, it's really tempting, but at the same time, we have to address, the needs on defense first.

"We're 32nd in the NFL on defense, and that's something where our focus has gone to make sure that we can play good, balanced complementary football."

Pittsburgh gave up a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks, as well as pick swaps in the sixth and seventh rounds. As for Carolina, it holds the eighth pick in the draft.

While the Carolina defense could use some assistance, getting young quarterback Bryce Young some weapons could also be an appealing avenue to consider with the selection. Especially since the organization was unable or unwilling to pull the trigger on making a deal for Metcalf.

DK Metcalf becomes one-half of dynamic receiving threat in Pittsburgh

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

In joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf is now one-half of one of the most dynamic and physical receiving rooms in the NFL. He plays opposite George Pickens, who is just as physical in his own right. The only issue for Pittsburgh remains its question at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers is still considering whether or not he wants to play for the team in 2025.

For the time being, Mason Rudolph has been signed back to the team and will be the presumed starter unless Rodgers signs. With the 2025 NFL draft right around the corner, there's also a possibility that Pittsburgh drafts a quarterback to come in and compete for the starting position as well.

Regardless of who is Pittsburgh's starting quarterback, he'll be coming into a promising situation with Metcalf and Pickens to throw to.

