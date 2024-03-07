Panthers HC Dave Canales makes blunt admission on Russell Wilson reunion after Broncos exit

With the Denver Broncos announcing Russell Wilson’s release, he can sign with any team once the transaction becomes official. One option is to join the Carolina Panthers for a potential reunion with Dave Canales.

However, the first-year Panthers head coach said the veteran quarterback would be better off elsewhere. Canales said to Kay Adams during his March 6 appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams”:

“This is not the situation for Russ. But what I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that. I really admire the courage that it took to say, ‘I’m going to branch out away from what I’m comfortable with.’”

While Canales worked with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2022, he directly worked with Russell Wilson for four seasons. Canales became the quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2019. After this, he became a passing game coordinator from 2020 to 2021.

Wilson became a Pro Bowler in all his years working directly with Canales. However, their partnership ended when the Broncos gave up five draft picks and three players (Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, Drew Lock) to acquire the Super Bowl 48 champion.

Before joining the Panthers, Dave Canales was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, helping them reach last season’s Divisional Round.

He will be tasked with revitalizing a franchise that went 2-15 last season and fired its previous head coach, Frank Reich, after 11 games. Bringing Wilson to a rebuilding squad would also be counterproductive to Bryce Young’s improvement.

Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?

He will earn big regardless of where he lands because the Broncos will pay Russell Wilson $39 million in guaranteed money for 2024. However, they get some relief by offsetting that amount with the contract he will sign with his new team.

But his next contract and his next team remain unknown. Several teams have been floated for Wilson, including the Minnesota Vikings, a team that might lose Kirk Cousins in free agency.

During a recent episode of his “Straight Fire” podcast, Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre suggested that the 2019 Second Team All-Pro member sign with the Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are two potential destinations for Wilson. However, they haven’t expressed interest in bringing in the quarterback, who will turn 36 in November.

The Broncos will designate Russell Wilson as a post-June 1 roster cut, allowing them to distribute his $85 million dead cap over two seasons. He will count for $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025.