Panthers HC Dave Canales sets high WR1 expectations for Xavier Legette

Xavier Legette turned in a respectable rookie season last year with the Carolina Panthers. He recorded 49 receptions on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games.

Ad

Many around the NFL have speculated that the franchise still needs to bring in a true No. 1 wide receiver this year, but head coach Dave Canales thinks that they already have one. He recently had high praise for Legette, according to Panthers reporter Darin Gantt.

Canales said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we got that guy. I think it's Xavier, and I think it's up to the coaches to just continue to develop him and let him grow at his pace. So for me, the goal for Xavier Legette is let's just take that next step.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is going to be his first offseason with us, from phase one all the way through, and I just love to see where that goes."

The Panthers brought in Diontae Johnson to potentially serve as their WR1 last year, but after he found early-season success, they ended up trading him away. They were also reportedly interested in adding DK Metcalf this year before he was traded to the Rams.

Ad

This suggests that the franchise is still seeking an established option, but according to Dave Canales, Xavier Legette is their ultimate plan to be their WR1 going forward. He expressed his confidence that with a full offseason in Carolina, he will elevate to the next level.

Panthers WR outlook if Xavier Legette is WR1

Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers selected Xavier Legette in the first round of last year's draft, so it makes sense that they would be projecting him to be the WR1 in their offense. He will need to take a massive step forward this year if he is going to be a true difference-maker after being more of a role-player last year.

Ad

The franchise is still weak at their wide receiver position, which includes Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen as their other two projected starters. Dave Canales' recent comments about Legette suggest that they aren't in the market to make a bold move for an upgrade at the position.

The best strategy to maximize their depth chart and surround quarterback Bryce Young with the most ideal possible situation to find success is likely to target another wide receiver in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They don't necessarily have to do so in the first round, but getting another impact player for their offense should benefit them as a whole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.