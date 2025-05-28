Panthers HC Dave Canales shares "confident" words about Bryce Young heading into 2025 season

Bryce Young is looking to elevate the Carolina Panthers to contention in his third season in the league. And Dave Canales is encouraged by his showing on the first day of OTAs.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said:
“I feel really confident about what I saw today, especially going against the defense the speed that we're playing with.”
As for Young himself, he said:
"Around this time last year, obviously it's a new system, new offense, so we're getting the basics, we're ironing out the day one first stuff... And now, we get to start so much further ahead, a lot of returning guys, a lot of familiar faces, a lot of kudos to the guys coming in, the free agents, the rookies that are coming in."
He continued:
"I think within the system, there's so many wrinkles and little things that build off of each other that the coaching staff has done a great job and has had a lot of success throughout the years... I don't know if we're there, and for us, it's exciting for us to have an opportunity to grow towards that and start a lot further so that we can reach all those little wrinkles."
ESPN insider believes Bryce Young, Panthers, will have a winning record in 2025
Bryce Young could not have had a worse NFL debut in 2023. The Panthers were easily the league's worst team at 2-15 despite having some good pieces like Adam Thielen and Derrick Brown. His sophomore outing saw an improvement to 5-12, but he was also benched for Andy Dalton early on before regaining the starting role.
But there is reason for optimism in 2025. Chuba Hubbard has emerged as an offensive cornerstone. Tetairoa McMillan looks to be a very promising aerial dominator. Brown is healthy again after tearing his meniscus in the first week of the 2024 season, and Robert Hunt and Jaycee Horn have emerged as top-tier Pro Bowlers.
And for ESPN's Ben Solak, all this will mean playoff contention and the franchise's first winning record since 2017:
"I'm not even sure I actually believe this, as I have my Bryce Young doubts. But what I like so much about the Panthers is what's around Young. Dave Canales has the goods and appears to be a future Coach of the Year. I'm confident the arrow is pointed up in Carolina."
The Panthers begin their season at the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.
