Johnny Hekker is usually not one to discuss what is going on in the sport of basketball, but Tuesday was one exception. The NBA recently held its draft combine in Chicago and one of the participants was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony even released a video of the former USC Trojan connecting on multiple three-pointers from various spots.

The Carolina Panthers punter was not one of the people who were impressed, posting this condemnation on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

2024 marks a new chapter in Johnny Hekker's career

Despite winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Johnny Hekker was released as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. He did not take long to find a new home in the Carolina Panthers, coming in at the same time as special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who said of him during the 2022 offseason:

"I’ve lost a lot of sleep playing against him. He’s a great athlete."

But after two seasons together, it is all change for 2024. Tabor, who assumed interim head coaching duties after Frank Reich was fired midway through the 2023-24 season, has been dismissed as part of a revamp led by the new head coach and general manager tandem of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan.

Replacing him is Tracy Smith, who shared the sideline with Canales at the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 and 2022. He said this about the veteran punter last month:

"I’ve known Johnny Hekker on and off for years and years. Had some nightmare plays against Johnny—like 2012-ish, or ’13. JJ [Jansen]—every year that I’ve been in, he’s been in."

Throughout his NFL seasons, Hekker has had 890 punts for 41,714 yards. He has also completed 15 of 24 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, all during fake kick situations.

Besides winning a Super Bowl in two appearances, he has also been a six-time All-Pro (four first-team and two second-team), four-time Pro Bowler, and two-time punting yards leader. He also holds the records for the highest single-season punting net average (46 yards in 2016) and longest Super Bowl punt (65 yards at LIII).