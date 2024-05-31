  • NFL
  • Panthers legend Cam Newton considers ownership in Carolina franchise

Panthers legend Cam Newton considers ownership in Carolina franchise

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 31, 2024 21:01 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Former NFL star Cam Newton is one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in Carolina Panthers history. Newton played with the Panthers from 2011-2019 and the 2021 season.

Newton was the Panthers' first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and he flourished in Carolina for many years.

Although he is retired, Newton seems to have a possible interest in considering ownership of the franchise. On Newton's YouTube Channel, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, he spoke about the possibility of being a small part of the Panthers' leadership.

"I don’t think I’d have the time to do it," Newton said. "But, I can’t say no, because I don’t know what it would look like. Because anything in life requires a measure of commitment, mind, body, time, spirit—like, all that. And what I’m doing now, I don’t know if flying back and forth to Charlotte would be something that’s reasonable. But granted, it’s a 45-minute flight." [00:17:10]
Many players in multiple sports have gone on to the business/ownership role after they retired. Some big-time athletes, such as Patrick Mahomes, already have partial ownership of some professional franchises.

Cam Newton's NFL career: What did the former Panthers' star QB accomplish?

Cam Newton during Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton during Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

After a standout year in 2010 at Auburn, where he threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns with 1,473 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, Newton was selected by the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Newton threw a career-high 4,051 yards and scored a career-high 14 rushing touchdowns. He was eventually named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2015, Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record while winning the regular-season MVP. The Panthers made it to the Super Bowl that year but were defeated by the Denver Broncos.

In his tenure with Carolina, Newton brought them to the playoffs four times, the Super Bowl once and won three playoff games.

Newton has the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history with 75. He's thrown for over 30,000 yards and 120 touchdowns and has been named to the Pro Bowl thrice as an All-Pro once.

Do you think Newton should consider partial ownership with the Carolina Panthers?

