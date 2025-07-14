Panthers legend sheds light on underrated parts of Cam Newton’s career: "Doesn't get talked about enough"

Cam Newton’s legacy is often debated in terms of stats, highlight reels, and that unforgettable 2015 MVP season. However, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly wants fans to remember something else entirely.

During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday, Kuechly, a cornerstone of the Panthers' defense throughout the 2010s, offered a candid reflection on his former quarterback’s lesser-known qualities.

Kuechly claims that Newton's toughness went beyond simply taking hits.

"And in the games, he was just relentlessly competitive, and he was so tough," Kuechly said on Monday. "The toughness that Cam had was something that doesn't get talked about enough."

Kuechly gave specific instances of how Cam Newton overcame setbacks on the field, including bad snaps and his errors.

"If the snap was too high, he's like, I'll get it. If he threw a bad ball, he's like, hey, what can I do better?" Kuechly said.

This mentality, according to the five-time All-Pro, demonstrated Newton's commitment to improvement rather than blame.

Newton's career has a meteoric rise that included an MVP season, a Super Bowl appearance, and three straight division titles. His later years were marked by injuries and changing roles.

Luke Kuechly gets candid about Cam Newton's sportsmanship

Kuechly also painted a portrait of Newton that may surprise those who only saw the swagger and showmanship.

"There's a couple things that he did that I don't think necessarily get enough credit," Kuechly said. "I don't think I ever saw Cam yell at somebody, get mad at somebody, call somebody out in a negative way. I don't think he ever blamed anybody, and I always appreciated that about him."

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time either player has spoken out in support of the other this year. In February, Newton defended Kuechly’s Hall of Fame candidacy on his "4th & 1" podcast, calling it “a robbery” that his former teammate didn’t get in on the first ballot.

Adding to Cam Newton's legacy, the Panthers released a tribute video on Saturday, coinciding with the new Superman film, an homage to Newton’s iconic “SuperCam” persona.

