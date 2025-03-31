Panthers open for reconciliation with Cam Newton amid rift with franchise icon: Report

The door may be cracked open for former NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to mend fences, only if both sides are willing to walk through it.

Ad

According to a report from The Athletic, the Panthers have expressed interest in reconciling with Newton following his recent comments highlighting lingering tension between himself and the organization, particularly surrounding team owner David Tepper.

Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season and won NFL MVP that same year, but has not suited up for the team since a brief second stint in 2021. Since then, the relationship between the two sides has reportedly cooled, exacerbated by Newton’s candid public reflections about his career and time in Carolina.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I just want to be respected,” Newton said in a recent appearance on his 4th & 1 podcast. “Not for what I did, but for who I am and what I represented. I gave that organization everything I had.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Could Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers find a middle ground?

Team owner David Tepper has not publicly addressed Newton’s comments, but head coach Dave Canales has reportedly emphasized the importance of recognizing the franchise’s history as part of building a new culture in Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The potential reconciliation comes as the Panthers celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 15-1 run in 2015, a campaign largely driven by Newton’s brilliance. With new leadership in place and the franchise once again in rebuild mode, some inside the organization believe reconnecting with Newton could help reenergize a fanbase that has grown restless in recent years.

Still, whether Newton is interested in playing any public or symbolic role remains unclear. His former head coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera, believes reconciliation is possible, but only if Newton takes the first step.

Ad

“I’d love to see him get back into the Panther family. There was a point where he was such a huge part of the success that we had during that nine-year stretch. He deserves to be back. But he’s also gotta be willing to do the things and understand that it takes more than just showing up. He knows what he needs to do and I believe he’ll do it because I really do think he misses it,” Rivera said.

Ad

The 35-year-old hasn’t formally retired but has remained active on social media and podcasting, frequently commenting on current NFL issues and his own legacy.

“I’m at peace with how it ended,” Newton said earlier this year. “But peace doesn’t mean silence.”

For now, both sides appear to be leaving the door open. Whether either chooses to walk through it could define how Newton’s relationship with Carolina and the fans who adored him is ultimately remembered.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.