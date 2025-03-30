Panthers organization make their stance clear towards Cam Newton after former NFL MVP’s controversial comments

It appears the Carolina Panthers are extending an olive branch to their former star quarterback. Tensions have been high between the organization and Cam Newtown since the former league MVP made a harsh comment in February about the time he first joined the Panthers in 2011.

“Locker room of losers," Newton said, via the 'Fourth and 1' podcast. "I’m not specifically talking about those guys. I’m talking about the culture that was there prior to me coming into the locker room — and it was a losers’ mentality.”

Many of his former Carolina teammates, including Steve Smith Sr., did not receive it well.

“None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about [the Panthers] lately, I’m very disappointed," Smith tweeted on Feb. 11.

Despite his harsh words, a team spokesperson released a statement on Thursday saying that Newton is still welcomed by the Panthers.

“Cam Newton has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers, Our doors are open,” the statement read.

Newton was Carolina’s first overall pick in 2011, and the team won four more games (six) in his rookie campaign than it had in the previous season. The Panthers steadily improved in each of the next two seasons with the former Auburn QB under center, winning seven games in 2012 and capturing the NFC South with a 12-4 record the following year.

In his first stint with the team, Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was named a first-team All-Pro in his MVP season in 2015. He left to join the New England Patriots in 2020 but ended his career in Carolina, going 0-5 as its starter in 2021.

Newton still holds the NFL record for most career rushing touchdowns by a QB (75).

Panthers and Cam Newton's possible 10-year reunion

Fans should soon find out if Cam Newton is willing to forget some of his controversial comments and accept Carolina's potential offer.

Next season will mark 10 years since he and the team made it to the Super Bowl for the second time in its history. It has been reported that the Panthers want to do something special to commemorate the occasion, and given how big a role he played in their NFC title-winning campaign, Newton would likely be invited.

Former Carolina coach Ron Rivera looks forward to seeing Newton back with the organization.

“I’d love to see him get back into the Panther family," Rivera said on Thursday, via The Athletic. "There was a point where he was such a huge part of the success that we had during that nine-year stretch. He deserves to be back.

" ... He’s also gotta be willing to do the things and understand that it takes more than just showing up. He knows what he needs to do and I believe he’ll do it because I really do think he misses it.”

The Panthers were 15-1 in the 2015 campaign but were shut down by the Denver Broncos all-star defense in the Super Bowl, losing 24-10.

