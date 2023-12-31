Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a terrible Sunday. He saw his team get blanked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who came into this game on the back of four straight losses.

The 26-0 loss and the Arizona Cardinals' shocking win over the Philadelphia Eagles ensured that the Panthers would finish with the worst record in the NFL this season. However, Carolina will not get the first pick in the draft after trading their 2024 first-round pick to the Chicago Bears last year to acquire the top pick in the 2023 draft.

Tepper's frustration about his franchise's predicament is palpable. And when a Jaguars fan in the stands presumably teased him, he snapped and threw his drink at them before walking out of his VIP box.

Fans on social media were incensed by Tepper's actions. They slammed the Panthers owner for his heinous act.

It's still unclear what prompted the Carolina Panthers owner to launch his drink at the fan in the stands.