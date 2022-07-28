Is Christian McCaffrey injured? Panthers star involved in scary collision during training camp

Christian McCaffrey is one of the NFL’s best running backs but has struggled to stay healthy for the Carolina Panthers. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the All-Pro running back was involved in a sideline collision during training camp after making a catch.

Reed tweeted about the collision that the NFL star had with a photographer:

“Christian McCaffrey just made a grab near the sideline and collided with a team photographer stationed about 10 feet off the sideline. CMC is fine but appeared a little annoyed. Immediately coaches yelled 'get off the sideline!'”

The last thing Panthers fans want is to see their franchise running back on the shelf again due to injury. Carolina drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

He had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in his sophomore season, in 2018, when he rushed for 1,098 yards with seven rushing touchdowns.

However, he had a breakout season in 2019 as he rushed for 1,387 yards, the third-most yards that season, with 15 rushing touchdowns, which was the second-most in that season. He was also impactful in Carolina’s passing game. The running back had 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

That season, he became just the third running back in NFL history to have 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in a single season. McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk on the list.

Christian McCaffrey and his injury history

Since the 2019 season, Christian McCaffrey has been plagued with injuries. In the 2020 season, he got a high-right ankle sprain in Week Two of that season, in a match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing the next six games.

The running back then injured his shoulder in Week Nine versus the Kansas City Chiefs, missing four games.

He missed more time with a thigh injury in December 2020. Last season, he played in just seven games due to injuries to thigh and ankle.

Dwain McFarland @dwainmcfarland Notable RB career touches including playoffs heading into 2022:



2,026 Ezekiel Elliott

1,789 Melvin Gordon

1,664 Derrick Henry

1,411 Alvin Kamara

1,363 Leonard Fournette

1,359 Joe Mixon

1,247 Dalvin Cook

Entering the 2022 season, he is looking to play a full slate of games for just the second time in his six-year career. Let’s see if the 26-year-old can get back to his 2019 form and help the Panthers’ offense this season.

