Panthers Rumors: Bryce Young projected to get help from $12,000,000 WR, per NFL insider

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers improved late in the 2024 season. After just two weeks, the quarterback was benched, and there was much discussion about what the Panthers should do with him. However, a late-season surge and improved performances restored the franchise's faith in him.

The Panthers should strengthen their roster regardless of who the quarterback is. Their 5-12 record only scratches the surface: Their best wide receiver had just 615 yards, and no player had more than 5.5 sacks.

ESPN has released its list of top 50 free agents for the 2025 season, and one of the featured players could be on Carolina's signing list. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Darius Slayton could see a big market in March, as he produced even with the New York Giants' subpar quarterback play.

"Don't sleep on a robust free agency for Slayton. Several teams will be looking for top-end speed on the outside, and Slayton has that. He paid his dues in a bad offense and will likely be looking for a Darnell Mooney-type contract [three years, $39 million]. Carolina would make some sense here," Fowler said via ESPN.com.

The Panthers are likely to turn to the free agent market to bolster their wide receiver group. Adam Thielen, who led the team in yards, has only one year remaining on his contract and will be 35 when the season starts. Picking a wide receiver in the draft should not be discarded as well.

Bryce Young's stats in 2024 season provide hope for career turnaround

When the second-year quarterback was benched after just two games, many around the NFL felt that his career was over. It's rare to see a franchise giving up on a player so quickly; his poor performances created questions about whether he would make it to the league.

But his return gave him a fresh start. Head coach Dave Canales has a widespread reputation as a coach who can turn quarterbacks around, and that's exactly what he did.

In the final three games of the season, Young threw for seven touchdowns and no interceptions, also running for three more scores. The Panthers won two of those games with Young under center; and after the season, Canales confirmed that Carolina would move forward with the idea of their franchise quarterback leading the way.

However, the 5-12 record still looms large, and investments have to be made in order to give him more chances to succeed. Slayton had 573 receiving yards in 2024 and certainly could surpass those numbers with better quarterback play in 2025.

