Panthers have “some flexibility in the draft” by spending big in free agency, claims GM Dan Morgan

Carolina Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan had a lot on his plate at the start of the 2025 NFL offseason. Bryce Young showed flashes to finish the year, but as a 5-12 unit, there's a long way for the roster to go.

Morgan has gotten to work, essentially overhauling its defensive unit by adding half a dozen players in free agency, including defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown, linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Patrick Jones, as well as Tre'von Moehrig from the Las Vegas Raiders. Morgan claimed that his work takes the pressure off in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I think what we did in free agency is really going to allow us to have some flexibility in the draft," Morgan said on Wednesday, via the team's website. "Obviously, we’re going to be aggressive to get some playmakers whether on the offense or defensive side of the ball. So, we’re just really excited about the direction that we’re headed and I’m really excited.”

Morgan appeared to suggest he had done enough in March to avoid getting desperate in the NFL draft. Free agents are free agents for a reason, and as either older players or ones passed over by other teams, one cannot go to sleep in the draft.

According to ESPN analytics, the Panthers ranked 29th in defense last season. They were 30th against the pass and 18th against the run.

Impact players that Dan Morgan could select in the 2025 NFL draft

Dan Morgan at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers added plenty of pieces to the pass rush and the run-stopping positions, but they didn't overhaul the cornerback spot. Dan Morgan has a reason to go big with the eighth overall pick, getting Will Johnson out of Michigan.

Tight end prospect Elijah Arroyo from Miami could be a new target for Bryce Young in the second round. Arroyo was welcomed to the Senior Bowl with open arms and is coming off his most productive college season.

Wide receiver Tai Felton out of Maryland could be another option to fortify the pass game after Morgan went hard into the defense in free agency and if he goes CB at the top of the draft.

For Morgan's Panthers to ascend, Young will need to duplicate his late-season surge earlier in the 2025 season if the team hopes to break out of its losing rut in the post-Cam Newton era.

