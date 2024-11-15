Panthers star Tommy Tremble marries fiancée Hope Madison in an intimate NYC wedding: Report

Carolina Panthers star Tommy Tremble has gotten married to fiancée Hope Madison DeShazer. The tight end exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

According to PEOPLE, the couple's wedding ceremony took place in New York City at Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Garden.

Tommy Tremble and Hope Madison's wedding was witnessed by almost 50 guests. The guests were requested to opt for an outfit in their favorite shade of green for the couple's wedding ceremony.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When it comes to the venue, there's a solid reason why the newly-married couple chose it. According to DeShazer, Tommy is a huge fan of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Trending

So, when the couple got to know that their wedding venue was featured in 2002's Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire as the lead, they couldn't resist booking it for their big day. Talking about the same, DeShazer said:

"We have visited New York City every year on Tommy's bye week, so it just felt right to get married in New York City this year on his bye week. Tommy is a massive Spider Man fan, so it’s really fun that our venue, 620 Loft & Garden, was featured in the film."

Hope Madison DeShazer opened up about the reason behind keeping wedding with Tommy Tremble a private event

There were around 50 guests who attended Tommy Tremble and Hope Madison DeShazer's wedding. This guest list was limited to the very near and dear ones of the couple.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, DeShazer opened up about why the wedding ceremony was kept such a private affair. Sharing details about the same, she said:

"We envisioned an intimate gathering of our family and close friends in one of our favorite U.S. cities. It was really important to us to slow down the day whenever possible and take time to be together, just the two of us taking in the importance of the day. We wanted the ceremony to feel very meaningful and personal to us."

Before their wedding, the couple organized an intimate welcome party for all the guests at Lotte New York Palace. Moreover, there was also a rehearsal dinner organized at an Italian restaurant called Campagnola, a day before the wedding. The newly-married couple can now look forward to a happy life with each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.