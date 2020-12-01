Panthers at Vikings score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

The Minnesota Vikings are one game back from the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC playoff race.

The Vikings' fan base was rattled after their loss to the struggling Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 11 of the season. The Vikings looked rough against the Cowboys, but bounced back against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 12. Even though the Vikings would come out with a 28-27 win against the Panthers it would not come without suspense.

The Panthers were coming off a big shutout win over the Detroit Lions last week. The Panthers were led by a backup quarterback that led them to a 20-0 win over the Lions in Week 11. Teddy Bridgewater was coming off an injury to lead the Panthers into their Week 12 trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings.

The Panthers would be without running back Christian McCaffrey due to an injury. Backup running back Mike Davis has filled in well for McCaffrey all season long for the Panthers.

The Vikings and Panthers are both fighting for that last spot in the NFC playoffs with the Arizona Cardinals. This game had huge NFL playoff implications attached to it. The Panthers looked to have had the game won in the fourth quarter when Vikings WR Chad Beebe muffed a punt with 2:10 left in the fourth.

The agony and the ecstasy of Chad Beebe, courtesy of @PAOnTheMic: pic.twitter.com/5Io1gxxA4q — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) November 30, 2020

The Vikings defense stood their ground and held the Panthers to a field goal. This gave the Vikings' offense the opportunity to conduct a game-winning drive. Kirk Cousins would lead the Minnesota Vikings down the football field and looked to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Cousins would cap off the drive with finding Beebe for the go-ahead touchdown pass. Beebe went from almost costing the Vikings a win and a chance at the playoffs to a hero. The Vikings have now pulled within one game of the Arizona Cardinals and have a shot at making the 2020 playoffs.

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a huge win

Kirk Cousins has been criticized by almost every fan in the NFL. He has been labeled as a quarterback who can't win in primetime during his NFL career. When the spotlights are on him, he folds.

On Sunday, Cousins went out with the game and season on the line and led the Minnesota Vikings down the field. Cousins played an almost perfect game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. He has put together a great five game stretch for the Vikings offense.

Consecutive games with 300 Pass yards, 3 TD and 0 Int in Vikings history:



Warren Moon in Week 11-12 of 1995



Kirk Cousins in Week 11-12 of 2020 pic.twitter.com/57ODOm3RIq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2020

Kirk Cousins has the opportunity to lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFL playoffs and prove that he can win big games. He showed on Sunday, that he can lead them to a victory and that he is capable of winning the big games. If Kirk Cousins can stay hot, the Minnesota Vikings have a good shot at making the 2020 NFL playoffs.