The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with some questions surrounding Adam Thielen's status entering the new season. Thielen, 34, concluded his 11th NFL season in 2024 and was contemplating retirement in the early weeks of the offseason.

Thielen had told reporters he was going to take two weeks to start the offseason to ensure he wanted to play in 2025. On Saturday, Thielen broke his silence, announcing his return to the Panthers next season.

"Yeah, I think I still have some more football. We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks."

Adam Thielen battled through injury during 2024, appearing in 10 games for the Panthers. He caught 48 passes for 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his 11th year, helping quarterback Bryce Young during his resurgence in the second half of the season.

Thielen was listed on injured reserve during the early part of the season, fighting through a hamstring injury suffered versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Panthers enter offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents

The Carolina Panthers will have some tough decisions to make during the offseason. There will be 21 Panthers players entering unrestricted free agency in the offseason, with just under $21 million in salary cap space.

Carolina could be in jeopardy of losing some key contributors on each side of the ball. Starting linebacker Shaq Thompson is set to hit the open market, joining nine Panthers defenders in free agency.

The front office will look to make upgrades across their defensive unit following an abysmal performance in 2024. Carolina's defense allowed a league-worst 31.4 points per game, making that side of the ball a priority during free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers will look to bring back Thompson but will have to take a tough look at fellow free agents like Jordan Fuller, Caleb Farley and Michael Jackson. Entering the offseason with some wiggle room on the books, Carolina is expected to be one of the league's biggest buyers in free agency.

