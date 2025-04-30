Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow opens up about health scare that caused drastic weight loss and NFL season hiatus

Hunter Renfrow is back in NFL circles. The wide receiver did not play in the 2024 season, but he signed with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason and plans to make a comeback. His absence was noted by NFL fans, considering his previous play and age.
Renfrow, however, had a reason as he was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called ulcerative colitis, leading to weight loss, high fevers and fatigue.
In an interview with Darin Gantt for the Panthers website, published on Tuesday, the wide receiver shared more details about his condition.
"It kicked my butt pretty good," Renfrow said. "Last year, I fluctuated in weight; I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It's tough to play when you're not feeling great."
Hunter Renfrow revealed that he's looking to return to his best shape, with the 2025 season representing his official return to the league. He also noted how the experience changed his mindset for the upcoming season, saying:
"It's a weird feeling. It makes you grateful for the times that you do feel good, it makes you grateful for the opportunities that you've had, and when you feel like you've been blessed with some skill to go out there and perform, it makes you not want to waste the opportunity that you have. And that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come back and play."
Hunter Renfrow set to begin new journey with the Carolina Panthers
Hunter Renfrow signed a one-year contract with Bryce Young's team. While details haven't been released yet, he's likely to have signed for the veteran minimum, as he was absent from the league for a full season.
Renfrow spent five years with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019 to 2023. The former Clemson wide receiver earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2021 after a season with 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
However, his production dipped heavily in 2022 and 2023, with under 600 receiving yards and just two touchdowns in these two seasons. While the Raiders decided to release him, many analysts couldn't understand the reason why he found no team in 2024. However, with this interview, all questions have been answered.
