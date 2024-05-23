Panthers WR pens emotional note for wife Caitlin on 9th wedding anniversary: "I’m beyond thankful"

Adam Thielen has been in the NFL for 10 seasons. All but one of them was spent married to his wife Caitlin, as the couple just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver opened up on their relationship in a heartfelt note he shared on Instagram.

He wrote:

"9 YEARS! Happy anniversary to this amazing wife! I’m beyond thankful for your passion, love, forgiveness! The way you love our family shows how strong your faith is and how selfless you are! Love you so much and thank you lord for putting [her] in my life!"

The couple met in high school and have been together ever since. They then went to Minnesota State together and Thielen eventually moved on to the NFL. His wife stayed behind to finish her degree and they got married in 2015.

They share three children from this nine years of marriage: Asher, Hudson, and Cora.

When Adam Thielen opened up about a major team change

Adam Thielen had spent his entire nine-year career with the Minnesota Vikings prior to being released one year ago. He said via Forbes that he understood what was coming not too long into the season:

"The writing was pretty much on the wall pretty early on the season that year. And then obviously after the season, they made it pretty clear that they were ready to move on. I look back on it and I understand where they're coming from."

Thielen is now with the Carolina Panthers. Although the passing offense struggled, Thielen, by virtue of being pretty much the only dependable pass-catcher on the entire roster, put up a solid stat line in his first year with the Panthers.

The standout player caught 103 of Bryce Young's passes for 1,014 yards. He also added four touchdowns. In 2024, the Panthers have revamped their offense, but Thielen still appears to be in line for the majority of the targets.