What happened to Parys Haralson? How did the former 49er die?

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker and staff member for the franchise, Parys Haralson, has passed away, aged just 37. The cause of death is not yet known.

In 2006, the 49ers took Haralson with their fifth-round selection and the linebacker spent seven seasons with the team before moving on to the New Orleans Saints in 2013. In his career, Haralson had totaled 28 sacks, 275 tackles (49 for loss) and 63 quarterback hits.

After his playing career was over, Haralson’s attention then turned to off-the-field matters and he was the 49ers director of player engagement.

A team statement read:

“The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing.”

“Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across.

“We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson was known as an approachable and likable person and was a loved member of the 49ers organization.

Members of the NFL community reacted to Haralson's sudden death.

Former #49ers LB Parys Haralson, 37, has passed away. Haralson spent his first seven seasons with the 49ers and worked as their director of player engagement after his playing career. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 13, 2021

Wow. Had two good seasons with the Saints at the end of his career. Always loved his grit. R.I.P. Parys Haralson https://t.co/i9sGEpq08v — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) September 14, 2021

Very sad news. Always enjoyed my interactions with LB Parys Haralson during his time with the Saints. https://t.co/6MKpfdDsWm — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 14, 2021

