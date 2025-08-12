"Past 2 years haven’t been to my standard" - Travis Kelce confesses Hollywood opportunities derailed his Super Bowl three-peat dreams

Travis Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for the past few years. The Kansas City Chiefs star has helped the team reach five Super Bowls in the past six years, winning three of them.

Although Kelce has also become a popular figure away from football, he believes that entertainment industry opportunities have had an impact on his game in the past two seasons.

“Win a Super Bowl is the only goal,” Kelce said in a recent interview with GQ. “It’s the only goal. It’s every goal. I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.

"I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs were on course for a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins last season. However, they lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game in February.

There were rumors that Kelce might call it quits with football this offseason. However, the superstar tight end confirmed that he will be returning to the NFL for at least one more season.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hints at potential retirement after 2025 season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

In June, Travis Kelce appeared on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast and hinted at his potential retirement after the 2025 season. When asked about when he could hang up his cleats, Kelce said that he is entering the final year of his current Chiefs contract.

“I mean, it’s the last one on the contract”, Kele said. “I don’t want to leave anything out there. I want to give it my all and make sure that I do this, you know, for the childhood dream in me...the kid in me that’s like, man, I want to make this sh** the best thing ever.”

The Chiefs took Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He has racked up 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns on 1,004 receptions since then, while also earning 10 Pro Bowl honors.

