“Past time for Shedeur Sanders to start”: NFL fans react to Browns’ unofficial depth chart ahead of Vikings clash in London

Cleveland Browns fans cannot wait to see Shedeur Sanders starting a game for the team. After their third loss of the season, which included another poor performance by veteran Joe Flacco, the wish to see a new quarterback is strongly running through the fanbase.

On Tuesday, the team released its unofficial depth chart for their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. But there was no change from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Flacco remained the starter, with Dillon Gabriel sitting as the No. 2 quarterback and Shedeur Sanders as the third-string.

Browns fans were extremely upset when news broke out. Many of them wanted to see one of the two rookies taking over and perhaps providing a spark for the team. With Flacco still listed as the starter, some are saying they won't watch the international game:

"Past time for Sanders to start. Dillon needs to be at 2. Flacco somewhere over on the sideline with a big pair of headphones and a clipboard", opined one fan.

"All good. I won’t be watching if Flacco starts. Y’all enjoy", a second fan said.

"Defeatist coach if that's the move", said a third fan.

David Nelson @Dsupa905 If he starts, fire everybody

Matthew @stankmasterx Such an incompetent team and front office.

Rivals Phenoms @RivalsPhenoms Kevin Stefanski is Delusional!

Skip Bayless criticizes Raiders for passing Shedeur Sanders seven times

With the young quarterback sitting on the bench for Cleveland, the idea of Sanders playing for another franchise seems enticing.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a 1-3 record and Geno Smith is struggling in his new team. Sports analyst Skip Bayless, in his most recent show, remembered how the Raiders had seven opportunities to add him in the 2025 draft, but decided against picking him:

They had seven chances to take him before Cleveland in the fifth round. Seven chances. And Tom Brady's Raiders passed seven times on Shedeur. Outrageous. The biggest shame I've ever experienced in all my time covering NFL drafts was Shedeur falling to the fifth round. It's just wrong."

The Browns drafted two quarterbacks during the 2025 draft. While Shedeur was a fifth-round pick, Cleveland also used a third-round pick on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel the day before. Both rookie passers made the 53-man roster.

