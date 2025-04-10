Pat Freiermuth claims Steelers "have all the belief in" Mason Rudolph despite links with Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth claimed the team has "all the belief" in quarterback Mason Rudolph despite the organization's links to Aaron Rodgers who's in negotiations with the team.

However, Rodgers has yet to make an official decision on whether or not he will sign with Pittsburgh. In the wake of this news, the Steelers, who lost both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to free agency, signed Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million deal. Freiermuth took to the "Kaboly and Mack" podcast to discuss the situation.

The tight end said he has exchanged DMs with Rodgers about potentially signing with Pittsburgh. While those talks haven't given Freiermuth a clear indication as to Rodgers' plans, he trusts head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan to do what is best for the team. He also trusts Rudolph, should he ultimately be the team's starter in 2025.

“As guys on the team, we have all the belief in Mason,” Freiermuth said. “You know he made some big plays when he was here last, winning three straight games to make the playoffs. Whatever happens, happens, but we will see.”

The union between the Steelers and Rudolph reunites the two sides, as Rudolph played for Pittsburgh from 2018 to 2023. They drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has sporadically served as the starter for Pittsburgh over the past several years, including a playoff game. Rudolph just wrapped up a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 in which he went 1-4 as a starter.

Pittsburgh Steelers set up 2025 quarterback for success with offseason moves

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Whoever will be playing quarterback for the Steelers in 2025 will be in a very promising position. As if having Freiermuth at tight end and George Pickens at wide receiver wasn't enough, the Steelers added WR DK Metcalf this offseason. Pittsburgh sent the Seattle Seahawks a 2025 second-round pick, as well as a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds, in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Now, Pittsburgh has two physical wide receivers to go with Freiermuth as a receiving threat over the middle. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph in 2025, whoever is quarterbacking for the Steelers next season will have a world of riches in terms of offensive weapons at their disposal.

