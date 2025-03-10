Pat McAfee has 5-word message after flurry of free agency moves ft. Davante Adams, DK Metcalf ahead of Monday's tampering period

Pat McAfee expressed the general bewilderment that many felt on Sunday as Davante Adams, DK Metcalf, and others joined new teams ahead of the tampering period opening today. It was a day that reshaped the league and gave indications about what each franchise might aim for in the coming season.

Ad

The ESPN host took to X/Twitter to say what many were thinking, writing,

"Just an absolutely insane day"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

DK Metcalf and Davante Adams trades part of "insanity" Pat McAfee identified

Two of the biggest trades came as wide receivers DK Metcalf and Davante Adams changed conferences. The former Seahawks receiver joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. After selling Geno Smith, it indicates that Seattle is looking for a full-scale rebuild this year after missing out on the playoffs last season.

Ad

For Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin will hope that this will give his offense some more variety after multiple years of struggle trying to find the right formula since Ben Roethlisberger retired. They are still not sure on who their quarterback will be but whoever comes in, whether it's Russell Wilson returning or Sam Darnold joining them, will have additional weapons.

Davante Adams went from the AFC to the NFC. His career has hit road bumps ever since he moved from the Packers to the Raiders. He saw Derek Carr leave Las Vegas and then failed to replicate his connection with Aaron Rodgers in New York. He will now be joining the Los Angeles Rams and playing with another veteran, former NFC North quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Ad

Davante Adams' trade was surprising because the Rams are looking to move on from another veteran wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. It shows that Los Angeles is still looking to build on reaching the playoffs last season, despite what one might have thought when they decided to let their former Super Bowl MVP seek other opportunities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Such moves have reshaped the market already and free agency will bring some bigger shocks. Davante Adams' former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is expected to land a new team as he seeks to rebuild his legacy before retiring, whereas Sam Darnold is also expected to attract interest. The NFL Draft will further indicate how teams are approaching the 2025 season and who the genuine contenders and pretenders are.

The insanity that Pat McAfee talked about is going to only get crazier in the coming months before the season officially begins in September. Sunday was an exciting start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.