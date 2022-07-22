"If it's only eight games, I'll be really surprised" - Pat McAfee believes Deshaun Watson's reported punishment is not enough

Deshaun Watson has very few supporters around the sports world. Absent in the nearly non-existent group of pro-Watson people is the host of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee.

McAfee did not mince any words when discussing the Browns quarterback, who is likely looking at a suspension from between two and eight games. First, McAfee called the saga a year-and-a-half long PR nightmare:

"They're saying two to eight games potentially, there's going to be people pi***d regardless, right…? The intent of Deshaun Watson to sue over a full season suspension may never come to reality. The current thinking is that Judge Robinson's punishment will end in the range of two to eight games, people are going to be pi***d regardless."

"But if it's only eight games, I think I'll be surprised. How do you feel about it all? A lot of accusations. They all sound similar. I mean, it's been a year and a half long PR nightmare."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA will look to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for the season, per @CharlesRobinson Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA will look to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for the season, per @CharlesRobinson https://t.co/31MN2t4dov

McAfee said that the damage was already done since women were turning away business opportunities to hold massage therapy sessions with Watson at this point, given the allegations:

"And also, there's been a lot of feeling from a lot of people like, it seems like although they've been getting off with a technicality in court, seems like there's already been people that have said like, 'Hey, this guy is a predator,' like there's women that are not going to massage Deshaun Watson because of what happened."

The Browns are looking to sign a QB anticipating a Deshaun Watson suspension

Based on the behavior of the Cleveland Browns franchise, it's easy to surmise that a suspension is coming down on Watson no matter what Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision is.

The Browns are pursuing backup signal-caller options to hedge the opening portion of their season, given their current quarterback situation with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron were both brought in for workouts.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland expects Watson to miss time and is preparing Brissett for the starting job:

"Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett could essentially be QB1s to start camp, but the larger point is the Browns will get Brissett ready to play. Lot of this up in air with no clarity yet on how much time Watson might miss."

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN The Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week, including veterans A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, per sources. Cleveland looking to go to training camp with four quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett to be the QB1 depending what happens with Deshaun Watson's status. The Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week, including veterans A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, per sources. Cleveland looking to go to training camp with four quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett to be the QB1 depending what happens with Deshaun Watson's status. Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett could essentially be QB1s to start camp, but the larger point is the Browns will get Brissett ready to play. Lot of this up in air with no clarity yet on how much time Watson might miss. twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/st… Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett could essentially be QB1s to start camp, but the larger point is the Browns will get Brissett ready to play. Lot of this up in air with no clarity yet on how much time Watson might miss. twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/st…

It'd be a shocker to see Watson suit up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on September 11th and start under center against the quarterback he replaced (Baker Mayfield) and the Carolina Panthers.

