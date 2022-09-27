"He was basically running his a** into that ball" - Pat McAfee hilariously breaks down Dolphins' 'butt-punt' while appearing on Manningcast

During the Miami Dolphins' 21-19 divisional victory over the Buffalo Bills, punter Thomas Morstead went viral. He made one of the most iconic, unusual, and memorable plays in NFL history. While Miami were backed up in their own endzone on fourth down, they elected to punt the ball. This resulted in Morstead kicking the ball into Trent Sherfield's butt, which resulted in a safety and two points for the Bills.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee joined the ManningCast during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. He gave a breakdown of what happened:

“The thing about it is this was a backed-up punt. So we’re talking a short amount of space for Thomas Morstead to get this punt off. All because he backs up, the personal protector, he’s supposed go forward, and instead, cheeks get clapped by a football in the end zone, in Miami, in 155 degree weather... But what a nightmare punt situation. They somehow still win. What a wild day to be a Dolphin fan for sure."

He added:

“It was (Sherfield’s fault). You can’t back up there. You can’t back up in that backed up situation. You’ve got to push forward… He was basically running his a** into that ball at the same time.”

That helped the Bills come within two points and they had 1:32 left on the clock to march down and score a field goal for the win. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they stopped Buffalo and closed out the game 21-19.

While the Dolphins recorded the first butt-punt in 2022, Jets QB Mark Sanchez introduced the butt-fumble in 2012

Morstead and the Dolphins created one of the most iconic plays on Sunday. But the most infamous of them all may have been when New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez made a butt-fumble.

On Thanksgiving 2012, the Jets faced their arch-rivals, the New England Patriots. At home and in front of 70,000 fans, Sanchez ran into offensive lineman Brandon Moore's butt. This caused a fumble, which led to a scoop-and-score touchdown for the New England Patriots.

The butt-fumble was viewed as one of the most embarrassing plays of all time. The butt-punt by the Dolphins may well join it in the category for the worst plays in NFL history.

