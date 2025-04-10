Pat McAfee calls out the "ineptitude" of Steelers' offense in post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Former NFL punter and now analyst Pat McAfee thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been a mess since Ben Roethelisberger retired.

Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, and since then, the Steelers have used the likes of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

The Steelers' offense has struggled with those quarterbacks at the helm, and McAfee believes the blame goes to the front office for not finding the right guy.

"It's always been the offense, right? It's always been the offense, kind of as of late, recent history has been like rugby football looking, like the Iowa Hawkeyes, like the defense always going to be good, the offense for whatever reason inept, and this is no offense to you [Roethlisberger] since you've left there, the Steelers' offensive challenges and future prospects has been just like, 'We need a Ben Roethlisberger here,' and then you got people watching the offense and its ineptitude," McAfee said on Channel Seven, at 1:02:47.

As McAfee points out, the Steelers' offense has been rugby-like with not much throwing. Instead, they focus on running the ball or short passes due to the fact they haven't had a true star quarterback, as well as not having elite receivers to make plays.

In 2025, the Steelers' offense could look similar, given the fact that Rudolph would project to be the team's starting quarterback.

Steelers linked to Aaron Rodgers

All offseason, Pittsburgh has been linked to signing Aaron Rodgers, but no deal has been made.

However, as the draft approaches, no deal has been reached as Rodgers remains a free agent. Some thought Rodgers would show up in Pittsburgh for Pat McAfee's live event on April 9, which didn't happen and McAfee said wouldn't happen.

"There’s going to be a lot of surprises tomorrow night at Big Night AHT—Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket. I would like everybody to know that, because I think the show has so many, like, real moments that are coming. And I think there’s a chance people afterwards go, ‘Freaking didn’t see Aaron Rodgers out there.’ I have not talked to Aaron Rodgers,” McAfee said on Roethlisberger's podcast, via SteelersWire. “I think it would be a positive reaction at that particular show—but I haven’t talked to him in weeks, months at this point.”

If Rodgers doesn't sign, perhaps the Steelers will go out and draft a quarterback with the 21st overall pick.

