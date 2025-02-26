Pat McAfee declares Travis Kelce ‘unguardable’ in big moments

Pat McAfee just heaped a ton of praise on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has established himself as, arguably, the greatest the position has ever seen in the NFL.

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl winner alongside Patrick Mahomes, who has proven to be one of the greatest throwers of his generation. Now, Kelce and the Chiefs are coming off of a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kelce's playing future is very much in doubt. There have been rumors swirling that Kelce is mulling over retirement and has yet to make an official announcement on what those intentions are.

The 35-year-old was a topic of discussion on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, where McAfee lauded Kelce for being "unguardable" on the football field.

"Everything we know —he's a football guy from Ohio, representing. I am a massive Travis Kelce fan. I think on the football field he is unguardable. Granted, he can be guarded if you put three people on him. But then he opens up for everybody else. And then in the big moments, when you need something, he's going to show up. That guy is already certified at this point."

Kelce wrapped up his 2024 campaign with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. While he may not be recording as many trips to the endzone as he once did, Kelce was still very productive in helping the Chiefs march down the field all year en route to their Super Bowl appearance.

Given his age and the fact that he has already accomplished so much in his historic NFL career, it will be interesting to see if the 10x Pro Bowler Kelce opts to return for another run at the Lombardi trophy.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs just miss out on NFL history in New Orleans

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs managed to yet again capture the AFC championship and punch their way to the Super Bowl in New Orleans this year. Heading into the big game, the Chiefs had already won back-to-back Super Bowls against the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Had the Chiefs managed to defeat the Eagles in New Orleans, they would've become the first team in NFL history to have won three straight Super Bowls.

However, that was not the case, as Philadelphia put on a dominant performance against Kansas City, handily defeating them with a final score of 40-22. In the aftermath of the defeat, Kelce now seems to be considering joining his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, in retirement. Now, Kansas City fans wait with bated breath to see if Travis Kelce will return to the team for one more season.

