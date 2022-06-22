Pat McAfee reckons Deshaun Watson's settlement of the cases will make a lot of people happy  

Deshaun Watson is not out of the woods yet, but he has settled with 20 of the 24 sex crime accusers out of court.

Pat McAfee feels that will make a lot of people happy:

"So I think the truth was, obviously being out there for a long, long time for us to find and pick through. But there has already been a narrative painted that we all will judge Deshaun Watson, vastly different, I believe going forward. But I think the NFL appreciates this move.

"I think the Cleveland Browns will appreciate this move. I bet your Browns fans will appreciate this move. And to be honest, as a society, it was getting you to know, that every new piece of information was coming out. And it was just like getting more and more heartbreaking almost and can't believe this is happening to somebody in the biggest league on Earth."

McNeil @Reflog_18 Deshaun Watson: “I am going to continue to fight and clear my name.”



The Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson: “I am going to continue to fight and clear my name.” The Cleveland Browns: https://t.co/eVkZQpMBYE

Several Deshaun Watson accusers have open cases

Prosecution attorney Tony Buzbee has arranged a settlement for 20 of the 25 accusers (one case was thrown away due to a clerical error). However, there are still four open cases out there, including the original accuser, Ashley Solis.

According to Buzbee, Solis is a hero for being the first woman to come forward against Watson for serial misconduct with masseuses throughout 2020 and 2021:

"... Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule.

"Without Solis' courage and willingness to come forward, the NFL wouldn't currently be contemplating discipline. There would be no examination of how teams might knowingly or unknowingly enable certain behavior.

"Sports teams wouldn't be reviewing their personnel screening processes; and this important story wouldn't have dominated the sports headlines for more than a year."

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled https://t.co/Ye3HoQi05h

Buzbee certainly doesn't sound like he is done pursuing Watson and, in his view, bringing justice to the four accusers who are claiming that the Browns quarterback harrassed or assaulted them.

Deshaun Watson still needs to hear from the NFL on the extent to which his potential league conduct policy violation will be disciplined. The QB could dictate missed games during the 2022 season.

If you use the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. Should Deshaun Watson be suspended for more than six games? Yes No 1 votes so far