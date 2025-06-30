Pat McAfee drops 2-word reaction to Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith with Dolphins

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins shocked the football world by trading superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the major trade is a rare player-for-player acquisition.

"ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade." Schefter wrote on X.

At the current time, it is believed that the trade in full sees Ramsey, talented tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Shortly after the big news broke online, NFL analyst and WWE Commentator Pat McAfee expressed his shock and disbelief at the major trade taking place. McAfee replied to Schefter's original social media release and wrote a two-word reaction to the news.

Pat McAfee's two-word reaction to Jalen Ramsey trade

McAfee was surprised by the trade taking place when writing his response to Adam Schefter and the Jalen Ramsey news.

"HOLY S*** @ToneDigz." McAfee wrote on X and tagged fellow NFL analyst and 'Pat McAfee Show' commentator Tone Digs.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow LINK HOLY S*** @ToneDigz

What does the Jalen Ramsey trade do to the Pittsburgh Steelers chances of a Super Bowl?

The Steelers unquestionably have a more complete roster after the major trade earlier today. Pittsburgh is receiving two players who can make an instant impact in 2025.

Ramsey will provide another option in the Steelers' secondary, the only area on the defensive side of the ball where there were some questions and concerns. With the move, the defensive front still features T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward but the secondary now has Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay leading the unit.

As a result, there is an expectation that Pittsburgh's defense will remain one of the best in the NFL in 2025.

Meanwhile, the move on the offensive side of the ball gives QB Aaron Rodgers another elite option to throw the ball to. With DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and now Smith on the offense, Rodgers will have plenty of options and the unit should be one of the most exciting and talented in the entire league next year in 2025.

