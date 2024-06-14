  • NFL
  • “We’re talking real love”: Pat McAfee fully sold on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship after Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

“We’re talking real love”: Pat McAfee fully sold on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship after Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 14, 2024 20:53 GMT
Pat McAfee fully sold on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift&rsquo;s relationship after Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony
Pat McAfee is convinced that Kelce and Swift's relationship is on a solid foundation

Taylor Swift was beyond hyped for Travis Kelce's Super Bowl ring ceremony with the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently in England for her 'Eras Tour' shows, Swift made sure to check in and comment on the live stream of the event.

While Swifties and Kelce fans were hyped at the gesture, Pat McAfee was all praise for Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kelce.

Congratulating the Chiefs for their 2023 title, McAfee concluded that Swift and Kelce's relationship was 'real love'.

also-read-trending Trending

As per McAfee, Swift even deserved to receive a ring of her own.

"They should have sent her a ring. Because of the aura that she brought to the entire thing. But her being this dedicated after show in Liverpool, to the entire thing, makes me believe... we're talking real love."

He even congratulated the pop star for receiving her first Super Bowl win.

"Invested. Full on invested. And to think about how happy Travis is. Travis is seemingly happy. Not that he ever isn't. But he's happy as hell."

Swift, currently in Liverpool for her concert, wrote on Mecole Hardman's girlfriend, Chariah Gordon's live Instagram story:

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL. LET'S GOOOOOOOO!”

She even singled out Hardman, who has inked another deal with the Chiefs.

“AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE."

While Swift and Kelce have kept parts of their relationship private, neither of them shies away from cheering for the other in a public setting.

Taylor Swift is focused on supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce despite outside noise

Dating for around a year, Kelce and Swift's relationship has never left the public eye. Along with ample support, haters and trolls have continued to question their personal life. Some fans were even upset at Taylor Swift being at multiple Chiefs games.

In an interview with TIME, Swift addressed the issue, stating that she was happy supporting Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

Along with Swift's appearances at Chiefs games, Kelce has also flown to Paris, Singapore, and Australia for Swift's 'Eras Tour' shows.

