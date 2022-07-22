“This f**king guy is awesome” - Pat McAfee hypes upcoming Trey Lance era for San Francisco 49ers

Much hype surrounded North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the 2021 NFL Draft drew closer. Though his 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quarterback was drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, the the franchise wanted him so bad that they gave up their 2021, 2022 (No. 29) and 2023 first-round picks along with a 2022 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up the draft ladder. Little was seen of Lance last season as he sat behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

But all that is now soon set to change as the 49ers have approved Jimmy G's request to seek a trade. The Trey Lance era is now upon us, and Pat McAfee couldn't be more excited for fans from the Bay:

"Everything from teammates of Trey Lance has been positive. That is my first read on whether or not a guy is going to be a guy. They've seen him in practice all year, they've seen him handling himself in meetings."

The former NFL star recalled how Lance's teammates have had glowing reviews about the young stud, who is now set to take on the starting quarterback role for the 49ers.

"They've seen him working for Jimmy G as his backup quarterback. They know more about this guy than anybody else and every single one of them they said nothing but glowing and very positive things."

McAfee pointed out the franchise's perenial Pro Bowlers George Kittle and Fred Warner too were impressed with Lance:

"George Kittle came on the show and was like, 'Yeah, I'm bringing him out to Tight End University. Actually this f**king guy is awesome. I love him. Fred Warner said he's ready to be a leader... I'm very excited for the Trey Lance era and for the 49ers."

NFL insider likens Miami Dolphins to make move for 49ers star

The Miami Dolphins have been rather busy this offseason. They have brought in the likes of NFL stars Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds to name a few. And according to a report by Heavy.com, one NFL executive believes Jimmy Garoppolo could be next on the list:

"I know this. Jimmy G is way more liked in league circles, as a player, than Tua is. He’s accomplished way more, and that matters at that position, almost more than anything else. And, remember, Mike McDaniel knows Jimmy really well."

Many questions have been raised about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's ability as a starting quarterback. Replacing him with veteran Garoppolo could be the final piece in the puzzle for the franchise to break its playoff draught.

