Tua Tagovailoa's 2022 season was marked by two things: 1) the Dolphins' first playoff appearance since 2016 and 2) the multiple concussions he sustained, causing him to miss said playoff appearance.

Said concussions led him to initially contemplate retiring from football, but he decided not to. However, to minimize his risk of concussions, Tagovailoa enrolled in jiu-jitsu.

His training in that martial art is primarily centered on how he takes hits and sacks, as he told ESPN:

"...With jiu-jitsu, I've been thrown airborne, I've been put in many uncomfortable positions for me to learn how to fall and try to react throughout those positions that I'm getting thrown around in."

Pat McAfee loves Tua Tagovailoa's decision to study jiu-jitsu

That jiu-jitsu training has worked wonders in ensuring Tagovailoa's well-being, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported back in June during the Dolphins' initial practices:

"I've checked on his health, I was told he's completely healthy now. Not only that, but he's been working on that Jiu-Jitsu that you've heard about; how to fall forward, how to protect his head in the pocket. Well, I was told the Dolphins actually implemented some of those Jiu-Jitsu workouts with their quarterbacks before practices. So, trying to get everybody used to falling down and being able to protect yourselves.

One person who likes this development is Pat McAfee. Speaking on his eponymous show, he said that there was now video proof of the benefits of said training:

"Ladies and gentlemen, there has been a lot of conversation about Tua Tagovailoa training jiu-jitsu this offseason so that he will no longer get injured. Now we're having video footage shown to us that saying, hey, maybe it is helping."

Tua Tagovailoa discusses his monumental offseason

Jiu-jitsu was not the only thing that marked Tua Tagovailoa's offseason, however.

During that time, he also hired a new agent, adopted a new diet, added a few pounds of muscle to his physique, and got a tattoo on his right arm in homage to his first child. The Miami Dolphins also invoked his fifth-year option, ensuring his future.

The offseason could, in many ways, be considered one of change for Tagovailoa, who told ESPN:

"Everything that I did this offseason entailed what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen. It's football. It's a physical sport. Not everything that you prepare for is what you're going to get. So, I did the best that I could to get myself ready and prepped for this season as far as injuries go."

The Dolphins' first assignment is against the New England Patriots, so it will be interesting to see how the "new" Tagovailoa fares on the field.

