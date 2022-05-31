Pat McAfee on the comparison of Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady's OTA drama

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his absence from their OTAs were recently compared to that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. OTAs are voluntary, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise if some players don't attend. That said, attendance gives a good impression and a quarterback's absence always becomes a topic of some debate.

The OTA absence of Jackson was discussed by Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show.

Here's what he said:

"He basically said I'll go when I want to go, okay. It's a voluntary thing. I'm putting my work in."

He went on:

"Chris Simms basically said that he, at one point, wanted to be Tom Brady. Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs. We all know that that is categorically false because Tom Brady and Bruce Arians actually got into a public spat last season about Tom Brady doing his own workouts in the offseason, instead of the OTAs."

The Baltimore star took to social media to respond to Simms and his comments about his non-attendance from the OTAs, which are voluntary, saying he will attend the offseason program at some point:

“Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about.”

Simms responded back to the Ravens signal-caller after Jackson's comments. Here's what he said:

"That's all good my man. You be you. I am rooting for you. Yes I would like to see you at OTAs. But you got to do what's best for you. Not singling you out. We have discussed all QBs who have not attended OTAs. You are Lamar freaking Jackson!! Of course we r gonna talk bout you."

Lamar Jackson's career with the Baltimore Ravens

The quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option, during which he’ll make over $23 million. Baltimore selected him with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

In 2019, Jackson was the NFL MVP, throwing for 3,127 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and six interceptions that season. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns in that time.

Last season, he started 12 games under center for the Ravens. He threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Ravens finished bottom of the AFC North with a 8-9 record.

Without the alarming array of injuries they struggled with last season, Baltimore will be looking for a fresh start in 2022. Though they would like to give their quarterback a new deal before the season starts, Jackson wants to wait. It appears that the quarterback wants to prove himself worthy of a bigger deal and so the negotiations have been shelved for now.

Baltimore will likely go into the new season with this still in the background, but will nethertheless look to take control of a difficult AFC North. The division contains Super Bowl runners-up the Cincinnati Bengals, a resurgent Deshaun Watson led Cleveland Browns and a new offensive era at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will have to wait and see how the Ravens and their quarterback perform when the new season kicks off later this year.

