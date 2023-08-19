Pat McAfee was not the only one in awe of Pete Carroll as the Seattle Sehawks head coach took to the field and threw some passes. The 72-year old coach reinforced the old adage that age is just a number.

He took to the field as a quarterback and threw some passes. He ran bootlegs, he threw touchdowns and did the whole lot. He is the oldest head coach in the NFL right now and would put a lot of his peers to shame with his athleticism.

Pat McAfee commented that Pete Carroll was so good that watching him play is enough to have a good offense. He commented,

"He is slicing and dicing this year, too. Yeah, I don't know what effect he has on the offense going in, and I don't know what film they watch of him, but if he's the reason why they're the number one offense."

Pat McAfee then recollected all the plays that Pete Carroll did. He listed a roll escaping out of the pocket, pump fake, dimes into the end-zone and all the touchdowns he threw. He added,

"That dude's 72 years old and that was a little bit of a duck. How about on the roll? Throwback on a dime? How about this one? Cross-body Back of the end zone. Touchdown! Let me run a wind sprint here because maybe I didn't throw ten touchdowns. Then it jumps back in the saddle. Boom. Got it. Touchdown! Oh, there's a boom! Touchdown! Oh, this one. Boom! Touchdown! That's what I'm talking about."

Pat McAfee calls Seahawks HC Pete Carroll an inspiration

Pat McAfee went on to call Pete Caroll one of the best homo sapiens to exist and highlighted how inspirational he is. The commentator said,

"You're an inspiration, Pete."

He was further reminded that the Seahawks head coach was doing all these plays when the outside temperature was above 95 degrees. Given how tough normal people would find it, seeing a septuagenarian do all of this was indeed praiseworthy.

Maybe that is why Pete Carroll was so sure about letting Russell Wilson go to the Denver Broncos last year. It was widely believed that the Seahawks would fail to make the playoffs and the Broncos will be the contenders. Instead, Seattle made it to the postseason and Denver finished at the basement of the AFC West. Perhaps, he knew that even if Geno Smith did not work out, he was there to take over the reins.