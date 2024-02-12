Pat McAfee lobbies for Jason Kelce to land post-retirement job at ESPN

While his brother Travis Kelce added another Super Bowl title to his honors, Jason Kelce is testing the waters for a potential move this summer. The former Super Bowl champion is out of contract with the Philadelphia Eagles and will likely call time on his NFL career. A move into broadcasting seems on the horizon, with the center reportedly meeting top executives from ESPN and Fox.

While Kelce denied reports of retiring earlier in January, he did turn up in Las Vegas to discuss his options in television. The Eagles legend is no stranger to broadcasting and runs the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason's potential move into broadcasting has received a massive thumbs-up from ESPN host Pat McAfee. The former Indianapolis Colts star has become a sort of legend since the end of his NFL career, endorsing Kelce's skills to his employers at the network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I already heard he met with ESPN and Fox, and I heard some people saying I hope he takes our place," McAfee said on his "Pat McAfee Show" Monday. "If Jason Kelce gets a three-hour show, I'm pumped. I am 100% pumped. If Jason Kelce joins ESPN, I'm very excited about it."

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce has already sounded out his potential suitors

Kelce has undoubtedly established himself on the field, but he is also succeeding off the field. His most recent documentary, "KELCE," debuted on Prime Video, and his football podcast, "New Heights," which he co-hosted with his talented brother Travis Kelce, are massive hits.

Jason, 36, also made his broadcasting debut with an appearance on Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” show. While ESPN and Fox are reportedly in the running, NBC, Prime Video and CBS could also jump in the race should the seven-time Pro Bowler commit to a career in broadcasting, as per Front Office Sports.

However, whether Jason Kelce has decided to hang up his boots is still a question. When asked about his brother's future after the Chiefs' Super Bowl success on Sunday, Travis Kelce kept all cards close to his chest.

Should he decide to call time on his NFL career, Kelce will have enough in his bank and a list of potential suitors to get into broadcasting. He was the highest-paid center in the NFL in 2023 and has earned a little over $80 million throughout his career.