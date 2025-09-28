  • home icon
  Pat McAfee mocks Joe Flacco with 5-word message for being picked off by Lions

Pat McAfee mocks Joe Flacco with 5-word message for being picked off by Lions

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:52 GMT
Pat McAfee mocks Joe Flacco with 5-word message for being picked off by Lions
Pat McAfee mocks Joe Flacco with 5-word message for being picked off by Lions (Credits: IMAGN)

Pat McAfee trolled Cleveland Browns' veteran quarterback Joe Flacco after he was intercepted by Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph in the first quarter of their Sunday duel. At 1:55 in the first period, Flacco threw a deep left pass intended for wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tillman couldn't get any separation from his defender. Flacco still threw the pass in his direction, but Joseph was the one who caught it. He went out of bounds and didn't gain any yards, but gave the offense possession.

McAfee took to social media and sent a five-word tweet on Flacco's throw.

"Flacco threw a punt again," he wrote.
Before being picked, Joe Flacco had gone 6 of 6 for 72 yards. The Browns opened up the score with a 1-yard touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins at 5:36 in the first quarter.

The Lions cashed in on that turnover and scored three more points with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
