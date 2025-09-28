Pat McAfee mocks Joe Flacco with 5-word message for being picked off by Lions

Pat McAfee trolled Cleveland Browns' veteran quarterback Joe Flacco after he was intercepted by Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph in the first quarter of their Sunday duel. At 1:55 in the first period, Flacco threw a deep left pass intended for wide receiver Cedric Tillman.Tillman couldn't get any separation from his defender. Flacco still threw the pass in his direction, but Joseph was the one who caught it. He went out of bounds and didn't gain any yards, but gave the offense possession.McAfee took to social media and sent a five-word tweet on Flacco's throw.&quot;Flacco threw a punt again,&quot; he wrote.Before being picked, Joe Flacco had gone 6 of 6 for 72 yards. The Browns opened up the score with a 1-yard touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins at 5:36 in the first quarter.The Lions cashed in on that turnover and scored three more points with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.