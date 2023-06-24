Pat McAfee has come out and admitted that psychedelic mushrooms played a big part in his life. In fact, he went so far as to say the reason where he is now is because of that. It marks an addition to the conversation that has recently started around the NFL regarding such products, that began with Aaron Rodgers admitting to consuming Ayahuasca.

Appearing on his own show, Pat McAfee said,

“Mushrooms played a pretty big role in me kind of tightening up my life and making it big now… It was pretty enlightening, I don't want to sound like such a douche but it really was.

What made Pat McAfee try out psychedelic mushrooms?

The way the former NFL kicker explained the situation was that Bill Stewart became the head coach and he was the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator prior to that.

So, he knew what the likes of Pat McAfee were getting up to, including that the whole team pretty much smoked. So, he tightened the testing there so that they could not bypass that. He said,

"Bill Stewart became our head coach, rest in peace and we were tight with Bill Stewart whenever he was just a tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. So, he'd basically heard us telling all of our stories. So he knew that our whole team smoked, pretty much. So he tightened up on the drug testing, and how we went about getting around it, and everything like that."

That meant that the players had to find out alternatives. Pat McAfee went down the route of mushrooms. And as he explains it, it was not a euphoric feeling. The psychedelic drug had the effect of amplifying the negative thoughts he was feeling, the things that scared him. He added,

"So we were trying to seek out alternatives. So, if you're having negative thoughts about yourself, and like negative thoughts about your life, and like potentially scare fear, things like that, and you take mushrooms, I think it's going to amplify that.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



It was an incredible journey I had the time of my life on mushrooms..It was an incredible journey #PMSLive I had the time of my life on mushrooms..It was an incredible journey #PMSLive https://t.co/og7qKxET3X

It seems that the fear put into him made him make better decisions. If that is the case, he is not the only one as Aaron Rodgers recently attended the Psychedelic Conference 2023 and made the case for Ayahuasca and how it has changed his outlook.

Nick Scroggins @nscrogg9 Aaron Rodgers psychedelic conference

Based on the New York Jets quarterback, there are many who are reaching out to him for advice. Now that they know Pat McAfee did the same, they could probably reach out to him too.

