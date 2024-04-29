Pat McAfee congratulated Travis Kelce on his new contract but simultaneously poked fun at his relationship with singer Taylor Swift. The Chiefs tight end signed a contract worth $34.25 million for two years, which will make him the highest-paid player in his position in the league.

Travis Kelce was instrumental in the Chiefs' Super Bowl success last year where he dominated in the playoffs and came clutch for Patrick Mahomes despite an underwhelming cast of receivers. Arguing that his previous contractual sacrifices and performances meant that he deserved the pay, Pat McAfee said:

"Travis Kelce has taken pay cuts in the past to potentially open up more space in the salary cap. Has obviously produced, is now multiple times Super Bowl champion, a world icon a podcast host, and now highest-paid tight end in history. Congratulations."

However, the host continued to rib him even further. As per various internet sources, the total earnings during Travis Kelce's career stands at $108.5 million. This contract will push it up to above $142 million. While that is a significant amount, it pales in comparison to his partner, Taylor Swift, who is a billionaire. Pat McAfee joked:

"He had already earned over a $100 million. Congrats brother. I mean it's nothing in your household, but still good."

Top 5 Highest Paid TEs in 2024 ft. Travis Kelce

All the rankings are given in terms of the Average Annual Value (AAV) of the top-line contract number. Data is taken from Spotrac.com.

#1 - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's current contract is for $34.25 million over two years. That brings the average annual value to $17.125 million per year. It is currently the highest-valued contract for a tight end in the league despite him being the older player, at 34, on this list.

#2 - Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller has a contract worth $51 million for three years signed in 2022. That equates to an AAV of $17 million.

#3 - T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson signed a mammoth contract with the Vikings in 2023. The four-year deal pays a total of $66 million. Averaged annually, that comes to $16.5 million per year.

#4 - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle set the market back in 2020 when he signed a five-year contract worth $75 million. That means his AAV is $15 million per season.

#5 - Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert is the final player on this list and he is on a four-year deal signed in 2021 worth $57 million. That equates to $14.25 million a year on average.