Pat McAfee praises Jalen Milroe running 4.37 seconds 40-time at Alabama’s Pro Day: "Hell yeah"

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe turned heads today at Alabama's Pro Day. Milore, a projected second-day draft pick, has had a productive career at Alabama the last two seasons and has the potential to be an NFL starting quarterback.

The Alabama Crimson Tide X page tweeted that Milroe ran a 4.37 unofficial 40-yard dash time today at their Pro Day, easily making him one of the fastest quarterbacks in this year's draft.

While 40-yard dash times aren't necessarily a drill to boost a quarterback's draft stock, former NFL punter-turned-analyst Pat McAfee praised Milroe for his fast 40-yard dash on today's "The Pat McAfee Show" episode.

McAfee said:

"Okay, I like that too. Congratulations to Jalen Milroe running in the 4.3's. Hell yeah. 4.37 Alabama is saying. ... Which, once again, if you watched him play football, would make sense. When he's on a field, he's faster than everybody. That is just how it goes. ... With the ball in his hands, when he's running, he is very strong, he is very elusive, and he's faster than everybody on the field."

Milroe has been on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the last four seasons and starting the last two. In his college career, he holds a 21-6 record and has thrown for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Jalen Milroe met with the Pittsburgh Steelers brass a day before his pro day

Jalen Milroe during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

A day before his Alabama Pro Day, Jalen Milroe met with the Pittsburgh Steelers brass. Milroe had dinner last night with head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and QBs coach Tom Arth.

Milroe, projected as a day-two pick in the draft, could be on the Steelers' radar as they search for a quarterback this offseason.

The Steelers have offered veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers a contract, but he's in no rush to sign with a team and make a decision on where he'll play next season.

Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's a long shot for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders (widely viewed as the two best quarterbacks in this draft class) to be there. The Steelers could also use their pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart if he is available at pick No. 21.

What do you think the Steelers will do with their first-round pick?

