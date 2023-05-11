Brett Favre has been put under the legal microscope for actions taken in 2017, when he allegedly took part in a scheme to use public welfare funds erroneously. According to sources, up to $77 million was misspent on the creation of a volleyball facility.

The scandal sent the media world into a tailspin and has remained in the headlines since news first broke about the lawsuit. The quarterback initially found himself on the defensive but attempted to mount his own attack in what appeared to be an effort to clean up his reputation.

He also filed a defamation case against Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for which he faced a lot of outrage from people around the country.

McAfee was pretty aggressive with his approach in fighting Favre's lawsuit and he recently provided a massive update regarding the defamation lawsuit.

"I respect the hell out of Brett Favre, the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field. And I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: https://t.co/wmZfVKcNji

He continued, explaining that no settlement was paid and the case was dropped:

"I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits. So I'm glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on."

Although the defamation case against Pat McAfee is settled, it will be interesting to see what the outcome will be regarding Shannon Sharpe. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has faced a lot of heat for his actions over the past year, and he needs to make smart decisions going forward.

Brett Favre @BrettFavre I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football. I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football.

Brett Favre's successor aims to out shadow the Hall of Famer

Retired Packers QB at BMW Charity Pro-Am - Round One

While most quarterbacks head into a season with the goal of getting a Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers has a unique opportunity ahead of him. Favre played for the Jets in his first season following his tenure with the Packers. He started strong but ultimately caved in during the second half of the season.

The Jets barely escaped with a record over .500 but the quarterback's production didn't exactly drag the team across the finish line. Rather, with 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions that season, the quarterback was arguably dragged by the team instead.

Whether No. 8 reaches a higher ceiling than his predecessor in 2023 remains to be seen, but the football fans around the world will hope that Rodgers doesn't turn like Favre after he's done playing football.

