Chandler Jones found himself in the headlines for posting a video on social media with odd and random comments. Fans were concerned for the two-time All-Pro defensive end, including Pat McAfee. McAfee spoke on his show about the disturbing video.

The former NFL punter is worried about Jones' mental health and commented on his most recent arrest:

"It's been very obvious that something has been wrong with Chandler Jones. And then you watch his live yesterday on X (formerly Twitter) you think to yourself, 'Damn this seems like this could potentially get a little dangerous.' He had a fire that look like it would burn down four houses happening.

"The things he was saying were some of the most absurd stuff I've ever heard. Literally, everything he was saying in that live was alarming. He has been arrested today in Las Vegas. But something is going to have to get figured out."

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was taken into custody Thursday morning and was booked around midnight into the Clark County Detention Center. Per the inmate status report at the detention center, Jones was charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order.

On Sept. 20 of this year, the Raiders placed Jones on the NFL non-illness list due to a personal issue. He started 15 games for the team last season, getting 4.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

What did Chandler Jones say in the video posted on social media?

Jones went live to film himself discussing his former New England Patriots teammate Aaron Hernandez. He claimed that his current head coach, Josh McDaniels, had something to do with Hernandez's death:

“Oh, y’all didn’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez?” Jones asks in the clip, referring to the former Patriots assistant coach. “If y’all don’t know what really happened with Aaron Hernandez … y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail?”

Per TMZ, Jones covered a variety of topics throughout the 25-minute video. This includes the understanding of government secrets, the Illuminati and ISIS.

In the video, the former Patriots star starts crying after bringing up Hernandez, whom he refers to as “Chico.” In 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell while serving a life sentence for the death of Odin Lloyd. Chandler Jones said:

“Y’all thought my n**** Chico killed himself in jail?”

Concerns has continued to grow over his mental state since he posted a week last week. Jones claimed he had been taken to a hospital against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department.