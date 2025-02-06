Pat McAfee reacts as Joe Burrow recovers $300,000 worth of stolen items after QB's home burglary

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was one of many professional athletes who had their homes burglarized in the last few months. On Wednesday, some of his prized possessions were recovered, totaling $300,000.

On Thursday, Burrow made several media appearances in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. While former NFL punter Pat McAfee was broadcasting his show live on ESPN, he saw Burrow walk by his set. McAfee yelled "hello" to the Bengals QB and congratulated him on the return of his valuables.

"Joe Burrow just walked by," McAfee said, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "He looks so cool. 'What up Joe, happy you got your s*** back, dawg.' $300,000 worth of stuff found, that's a good day. I don't care who you are, you get $300,000 worth of s*** back, that's a good day, that's a good day."

Four suspects were arrested in connection to the burglary that took place on Dec. 9, while the Bengals were playing the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." In a photo discovered by police, one of the suspects was seen wearing the QB's "JB9" chain.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes Bengals can re-sign key offensive players

The Cincinnati Bengals had a slow start to the 2024 NFL season but finished strong, winning their final five games for a 9-8 record. Joe Burrow wants to build off the momentum his team had in the second half of the season, and to do so, he needs the Bengals to re-sign key players this offseason.

His top offensive target Ja'Marr Chase as well as fellow offensive players Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki all need new contracts. On Thursday, the QB said that he believes Cincinnati has enough room financially to re-sign all three and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

“Yeah, I do," Burrow said, via 'Breakfast Ball.' "We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen, everybody involved, (including) Trey, Tee, Ja'Marr, (Mike Gesicki), we all want to stay together. So when you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Burrow also said that he is willing to take a pay cut or restructure his $55 million a year salary to make more salary cap room.

