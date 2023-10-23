Pat McAfee was unhappy with the referees from the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns, a contest that was decided in the closing seconds with a 39-38 win for the visitors, who improved to 4-2 despite Deshaun Watson leaving the game with a head injury.

The game went to its final seconds, with the Browns winning due to Kareem Hunt's touchdown leaving no time on the clock for the Colts to do anything. But two penalties against Indianapolis during Cleveland's final drive were instrumental for the visitors to make a last-gasp comeback.

Pat McAfee was not happy with either of the calls that decided the game, and used his platform on Twitter to blame the officials for the Indianapolis Colts loss - he spent his entire eight-year career playing for Jim Irsay's team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What is Pat McAfee's salary with ESPN?

According to Andrew Marchand from the New York Post, Pat McAfee signed a five-year deal worth around $85 million. The former Indianapolis Colts punter also appeared on WWE plenty of times and, before moving to ESPN, worked for FanDuel.

Even though Pat McAfee changed homes, he has taken the same team with him, with AJ Hawk, Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban making sporadic appearances during the week. The same Marchand was called a "rat" by McAfee a week ago due to releasing Aaron Rodgers' salary for his appearances at McAfee's show:

I have always had the view that, if somebody is going to make money for us, that person is going to reap the benefit from it. New York Post talking about me giving Aaron Rodgers money for helping our company and investing in our company with his time, his effort and his energy. Andrew Marchand is a rat. That is what he is. He tried to paint this in a way that makes me look like a bad person - and it's, like, you're the bad person.

But the same McAfee also confirmed to the Post that he's paying the quarterback - who, mind you, has one of the biggest deals in the NFL. While the exact numbers aren't clear, Pat McAfee told the New York Post in a direct message that he has surely paid more than $1 million over the course of the years for Rodgers' appearances.

McAfee also told the Post that "Rodgers deserves much more":