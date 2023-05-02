Pat McAfee slaps Brett Favre's amended defamation lawsuit with motion to dismiss over "baseless litigation"

Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit continues to face new turns as the months go by.

In a recent update, the retired QB amended his lawsuit, claiming that Patt McAfee's comments were "actual malice." He believes McAfee's comments helped the former Indiana Colts punter gain more likes and followers.

According to reports, McAfee doesn't seem to agree with Favre's amendment. Daniel Wallach tweeted about the same, stating that McAfee wants to dismiss Brett Favre's amendment altogether.

"Pat McAfee has filed a motion to dismiss Brett Favre’s amended defamation lawsuit, claiming that in light of the abundant public allegations against Favre, both in court cases and media reports, Favre 'has not — and, plainly, cannot—plead actual malice.'"

Furthermore, McAfee referred to Favre as a public figure filing a suit against a media defendant who was 'reporting on matters of public concern.'

McAfee: “Favre continues to paint himself as the defamed victim of two cherry-picked statements and a tweet allegedly made by McAfee, which the Amended Complaint again takes entirely out of context.”

Towards the end of the stream of Tweets, McAfee mentioned that Favre's amended complaint should be dismissed, but with prejudice. Upon doing so, the Hall of Famer will not be allowed to refile or make more amendments.

"PatMcAfeeShow requests that the federal judge dismiss Favre’s amended complaint “with prejudice” — in other words, that it cannot be refiled or further amended. The end of the line."

Before Pat McAfee's motion, Brett Favre faced another setback in civil lawsuit

For a while now, Brett Favre has been a part of an ongoing welfare lawsuit.

In a recent request, Favre asked to be dismissed from the case as a defendant. Favre, along with a few others, was sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for using welfare money. A large sum of money allegedly went to Favre, who supposedly used it on a college volleyball facility.

The Recount @therecount Mississippi Welfare Scandal Update: Judge rules former NFL QB Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Mississippi Welfare Scandal Update: Judge rules former NFL QB Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. https://t.co/zHdOORgDJh

As per Mississippi Circuit Judge Faye Peterson, Favre's request was 'unpersuasive and inapplicable'.

On his end, the Green Bay Packers icon remained disappointed. His spokesman Alex Pfeiffer released a statement, revealing a few details about the 53-year-old's upcoming plans:

“Obviously, Brett Favre is disappointed in the court’s ruling. His legal team is exploring their options.”

The money involved in the welfare case was allegedly taken from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families fund. Favre, whose daughter played volleyball in Southern Miss, is said to have spent $5 million on the facility.

