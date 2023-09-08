Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was inactive during the Chiefs' 21-20 season opening loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday, September 5, two days before their game vs. the Lions. Kelce tried to go last night, but the Chiefs decided to sit and rest him for Week 1.

Pat McAfee, host of The Pat McAfee Show, spoke about the injury Kelce is dealing with and opened up how his injury is not an easy one to deal with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's one human missing from that field that we're used to seeing. Him getting back is going to be crucial. I think I know they've got ten days until the next game. Bone Bruises are a pain in the a*s. They are not easy to heal either, because it's literally something happening. So you got to hope it is. It's a pain tolerance thing."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic that Travis Kelce will play in Week 2 vs. the Jacksonville Jagaurs

Travis Kelce during the AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

While there is no timetable on when Travis Kelce will return to practice or the field after his injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic that he will suit up for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During last night's broadcast, Melissa Stark provided an update on Kelce's injury. The team tested his knee early yesterday morning, but he had no power which resulted in the team shutting him down.

"We have an update on Travis Kelce from the team. They tested out his right knee in the pool this morning. He struggled in the pool, he had no power. So they ultimately decided the smart decision was to hold him out tonight. He's wearing a compression sleeve on that right knee.

"They do feel optimistic about his chances to play next week."

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs will need Kelce for next week's game to have a better chance at beating Jacksonville.

Kelce last played against the Jagaurs on January 21, 2023, during the AFC Divisional round and had a monster game. He recorded 14 catches for 98 yards, and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory.

Luckily for the Chiefs and Kelce, he'll have a 10-day break to recover from his injury.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show, Melissa Stark, and H/T Sportskeeda